Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga won't perform nominated ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song

With barely a few days left for Oscars 2023 ceremony, it’s been announced that pop star Lady Gaga will not perform her nominated song “Hold My Hand” from Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick at the 95th Academy Awards. Ahead of the March 12 ceremony, the Academy Awards executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss confirmed that Lady Gaga has been invited.

He said, “We invited all five” (all five nominees of this year for the Best Song category). The other four nominees have been confirmed for the show. He revealed, “We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga, but she is in the middle of shooting a movie. It didn’t feel like she could get a performance to the calibre that she is used to, so she isn’t going to perform at the show.” Lady Gaga is currently shooting for Joker: Folie à Deux.

Meanwhile, audiences will get to see these songs being performed by respective artists – “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Naatu Naatu” from RRR and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Oscars will have Jimmy Kimmel take over the hosting duties.

This year, The Academy will have all awards being presented during the live telecast unlike last year when some categories had awards presented before the telecast.

As for the films, Everything Everywhere All at Once is nominated in 11 categories, the most for a movie this year. It will compete for best picture alongside All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.