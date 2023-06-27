Olivia Rodrigo announces new album GUTS is coming in September

New music is on its way as Olivia Rodrigo revealed she’s ready to share her new album with the world and it’s called GUTS. The Grammy-winning artist revealed that GUTS will release in September this year. GUTS to come out in September The singer-actor is reteaming with her serial collaborator Dan Nigro. Geffen Records announced that GUTS will premiere on September 8.

In a press statement, Olivia Rodrigo said, “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life. I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

The first track from Rodrigo’s album GUTS is called "Vampire" and will be released on June 30. Olivia Rodrigo shot to fame with the song "Driver's Licence" Olivia Rodrigo shot to fame with her super successful song "Driver’s Licence" which released in January 2021. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 100, where it stayed for eight weeks. She was nominated for seven Grammy Awards — including nominations in all four of the major categories. She took home three Grammys that year including best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE