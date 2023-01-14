Nick Jonas shares how he and Priyanka celebrated their daughter's first birthday

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' little daughter has turned 1, and to make their MM's first birthday special, Nick and Priyanka did everything possible to make the day memorable. While the parents have yet to share pictures on their social media accounts, but proud daddy has revealed some details about their daughter's first birthday celebration.



Jonas recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he shared that he celebrated Malti's 1st birthday "in style."



While chatting with Kelly, Nick said that Malti's birthday was amazing as she talked about the first few months of her life that were really tough.

"We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style," he said.

"She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing. The best," Nick added further.



Nick also talked about trying to be a "patient dad," as he talked about having personal goals this year. "I have some personal goals, some professional goals; there’s a lot on the personal front after being a new father, and that’s taking up most of my time."



While chatting, he also revealed that their daughter hasn't started walking yet, and he's also planning to take her on his tour this year.

"She hasn’t started walking yet, but yeah, when she does, I’ll need patience and comfortable shoes as I’ll be running after her." Nick said.



Last year in January, Nick and Priyanka announced through an Instagram post that they had welcomed a baby girl through a surrogate. The couple brought their daughter home from the hospital three months after her birth.



In the Mother's Day post, Priyanka revealed that her daughter had spent more than 100 days in the NICU.