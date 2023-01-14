SS Rajamouli left awestruck after meeting ace-director Steven Spielberg: 'I just met God'

SS Rajamouli recently met his god! The 'Baahubali' director is on cloud nine after his magnum opus 'RRR' made history at the Golden Globes awards. He is currently in the United States for his film's awards campaign, and recently got a chance to meet ace-director Steven Spielberg.



Rajamouli and Steven crossed paths at a party hosted by Universal Pictures. Sharing a photo of him with the director, SS Rajamouli wrote in the caption, "I just met a god."

The director shared two photos, in the first one, Rajamouli looks starstruck as he stands in front of Spielberg. Rajamouli's excitement is clearly visible on his face.

In another picture, Rajamouli is posing with Steven along with music composer MM Keeravani, who recently won a Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu.'



Keeravani also shared a photo of them as he shared that even Spielberg liked the high-beat song 'Naatu Naatu.'

"And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu," he tweeted.

'RRR' won the Golden Globe trophy for Best Original Song.

After winning big at the Golden Globes, all eyes are now on the Academy Awards. The film starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan has been shortlisted by the Academy Awards for its catchy song 'Naatu Naatu.' The nominations will be announced on January 24.