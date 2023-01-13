A look at Elvis Presley's only child Lisa Marie's life: Drug abuse, failed marriages and more

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and Elvis Presley's sole heir, has died. Lisa Marie passed away after she suffered a massive cardiac arrest on January 12, days after she attended the Golden Globe Awards. Priscilla, Elvis' wife, confirmed her daughter's death in a statement. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. "At this time, there will be no further comment." Born into a family of rock n' roll legends, Lisa grew up in the spotlight, from her birth to living the life of a princess at her father's sprawling property in Tennessee. But eventually, her life was not all about good things. Marie has seen many ups and downs, from getting addicted to drugs at the age of 13 to her four failed marriages. As Presley has left for her heavenly abode, let's take a look at her life—from her cocaine addiction to her much-publicised love with Michael Jackson and more.

Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie saw the limelight from the day she was born. Lisa, the only daughter of King Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla Presley, was born on February 1, 1968, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis in Tennessee. She grew up in the spotlight in his father's famous home, known as Graceland. After her parents separated, she spent time in Los Angeles with her mother and sometimes flew to Tennessee to spend some time with her father. According to People, her mother Priscilla wrote in her book about the day Marie was born, "The nurse brought her into my room, and I cradled her in my arms.She was so tiny, so beautiful." She wrote further: "Elvis came into the room and kissed me, thrilled that we had a perfectly normal, healthy baby. Then he took us both in his arms and held us."

Elvis and Marie

For Elvis, Marie was his entire world. Despite her parents' divorce and her mother Priscilla's relocation to Los Angeles, she was still able to spend time with her father at his sprawling estate in Tennessee. When the legend died tragically at the age of nine in 1977, Marie was only nine years old. Little Marie was at his father's home when he was found in an unconscious condition on the floor of the bathroom. In an interview with Radar Online, Lisa Marie shared the last heartbreaking conversation she had with Elvis. "I don’t like talking about this. It was August 16th, and I was supposed to be sleeping at 4 a.m.He found me and, you know, went to bed, and I said ok, and I think he kissed me good night, and I ran off. And he had come in and kissed me goodnight after that. That was the last time I saw him alive," she shared.



Marie's musical career

Music came in her genes. Following in the footsteps of her late father, Marie released her debut studio album, 'To Whom It May Concern,' in 2005, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album's first single, 'Lights Out,' was a huge hit. Later in the years, he released two albums, 'Now What' in 2005 and 'Storm and Grace' in 2012. All three albums were critically acclaimed and huge hits.



All about her failed marriages

Lisa Marie was known for her famous love life and dating history. In her life, Lisa tied the knot four times, and none of them lasted. She first got married to Danny Keough in 1988. After staying married for six years and giving birth to their two children, Riley Keough and Benjamin Storm Keough, the couple called it quits. The couple finalised their divorce in 1994, and a few weeks later, Lisa famously married King of Pop Michael Jackson. The couple's marriage was quick to make headlines. Their marriage lasted only two years before dissolving in 1996. Her third and shortest marriage was with Nicolas Cage. Marie met the Dracula actor at a party and got married in August 2002Dracula actor at a party and got married in August 2002. The couple stayed married for only three years before announcing their separation in November of the same year. After taking a few years off, Lisa tied the knot for the fourth time in 2006 with guitarist and director Michael Lockwood. The couple married in 2007 and had twins Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood before splitting up in 2016.

Life of a princess

Lisa Marie grew up in the spotlight and lived the life of a princess. As the only child of Elvis Presley, one of the 20th century's most celebrated rock stars, Marie lived a fairytale life. Her father, who was very fond of aeroplanes and even named one of his private jets after his little girl, The plane with Lisa Marie written on it is a huge tourist spot at Graceland.

Lost her boy

Lisa Marie breathed her last two years after the death of her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 by suicide. The shocking death of her son left her devastated. In an essay written on National grief Awareness day, Lisa said that she was ‘destroyed’ by the death of her son. “My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it was completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day,” she writes. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on'.''

Her addiction

Lisa Marie's childhood was not as easy as it appeared. The singer has always shared the struggle she has gone through. Lisa, who passed away on December 12, started doing drugs when she was in her teens. After finding out about her addiction, her mother got her into a rehab center. After years, Lisa again became addicted to opioids after she gave birth to her twin daughters, Vivienne and Finley, in 2008. After opioids, she got addicted to cocaine and checked into the rehab facility at least five times. Opening up about her drug abuse, she wrote, "It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction. We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us. That starts with sharing our stories. [I'm] grateful to be alive today... and to have four beautiful children who have given me a sense of purpose that has carried me through dark times.

Her famous romance with Michael Jackson

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson's love lasted only for two years, but this romance was one of the most talked-about matters of her life. Michael and Lisa sent shockwaves around the world when the news of their romance came out in the mid-1990s. The King of Pop and Lisa first met in the 1970s, but love blossomed between them nearly two decades after they met at a dinner hosted by a mutual friend. "My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson. "My marriage to Michael Jackson took place in a private ceremony outside the United States weeks ago," Marie later told the media. The news about the newlyweds was all over, whether it was pictures of them hanging out together or famously kissing at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1994. However, things were not as they looked. The couple was struggling inside due to Jackson's addiction to painkillers. Their romance, however, was short-lived, and they split up in December 1995.

