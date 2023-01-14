Kim Kardashian posts cryptic note amid wedding rumours of ex-husband Kanye West and Bianca

Rumours of rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Bianca Censori's wedding has shocked the world and even though it is not confirmed yet, reactions have started pouring in from all four quarters. Recently, Kim also shared a few cryptic notes, which fans believe were for her ex-husband and her rumoured wife. And, even though the American socialite deleted the posts later, their screengrabs are currently doing rounds online.

The 42-year-old star, who shares four kids with Kanye, shared a message on Instagram amid the rapper's wedding rumours, which read, "I'm in my quiet girl era. I don't have much to say." The now-deleted post continued, "Just much to do."

In another post, she wrote, "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you."

Her third post, meanwhile, read, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."

The reality TV star reportedly doesn't approve of Kanye's alleged new wife Bianca. According to a report, it has been an open secret that Kim has long hated Bianca for no obvious reason.

"Kim hates her," an insider told Page Six of the 'Donda' artist's architectural designer wife. "She's pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls."

It was also said that it was well-known around the Yeezy HQ that the SKIMS founder didn't like Bianca, who reportedly worked at Yeezy as an architectural designer for several years.

Kim allegedly suspected that Bianca had a secret agenda by approaching Kanye.

In other news related to Kanye, it was said that he and his new wife Bianca went on a honeymoon in Utah following their private wedding ceremony. Daily Mail reported that the embattled star and the Yeezy architectural designer spent time at Amangiri resort last week.

News of their shocking marriage broke on Friday. While the pair reportedly tied the knot in private nuptials, it is believed that the union is not legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate.