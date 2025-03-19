Netflix’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Cujo may have found its director. Reports suggest that the studio is in talks with Darren Aronofsky to helm the project. Aronofsky is known for directing critically acclaimed films like Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, and The Whale.

What is Cujo about?

Based on Stephen King’s horror novel, Cujo follows the Trenton family, who move to a countryside farm and befriend a St. Bernard named Cujo. However, Cujo is bitten by a bat and contracts rabies, causing him to become increasingly violent and ultimately turn against his new family.

Previous adaptations

The novel was previously adapted into a 1983 film directed by Lewis Teague. While the movie earned $21 million at the box office against a $6 million budget, it was initially panned by critics. Over the years, however, it has developed a cult following.

Aronofsky’s in talks to direct

Netflix announced its plans to adapt Cujo recently, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Darren Aronofsky is the studio’s first choice for the project. Netflix has yet to announce a cast for the movie, which is expected to go into production this year.



Known for his dark and psychologically intense films, Aronofsky seems like an ideal choice to direct the adaptation. His most recent film, The Whale (2022), starred Brendan Fraser as a morbidly obese English teacher seeking to reconnect with his estranged daughter. The role won Fraser the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Currently, the director is prepping for the release of his next project, Caught Stealing, a crime thriller set in the 1990s. It stars Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, and Liev Schreiber and is scheduled to release on August 29, 2025.

