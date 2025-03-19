Paramount+ has officially confirmed that the third season of Tulsa King has started production, continuing Sylvester Stallone's run as mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi. The series, created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, Landman), has been one of the most-watched shows on the platform.

Behind-the-scenes shakeup

Season 3 will see a major change in leadership, with Dave Erickson taking over as the sole showrunner. Terence Winter, who co-ran the show with Erickson, stepped down during Season 2 due to creative differences with Sheridan.

What is Tulsa King about?

The series follows Dwight Manfredi, a high-ranking member of the Invernizzi crime family, who is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma after serving a 25-year prison sentence. Initially believing it to be a reward for his loyalty, he soon realises it’s an attempt to push him out of the way.

Refusing to be sidelined, he builds his own criminal empire in Tulsa, putting him in conflict with his old mafia family and local crime syndicates.

The supporting cast

Alongside Stallone, the returning cast includes Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Vincent Piazza.

The first two seasons of Tulsa King are currently streaming on Paramount+, while Indian audiences can watch the series on Jio Hotstar.

The king means business. #TulsaKing season 2 premieres September 15th, streaming exclusively on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/HSwPDz5QfW — Tulsa King (@TulsaKing) August 15, 2024

