L2: Empuraan is one of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year. It is set to become the most expensive Malayalam movie ever produced and serves as the sequel to 2019's political thriller Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

When does the trailer drop?

Since the first teaser dropped, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the trailer while speculating about the plot. Mohanlal and Prithviraj have now announced that the trailer will be released tomorrow at 1:08 PM IST.

A Pan-Indian release

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres this March and will be dubbed in all major Indian languages. However, its release faced a setback due to a dispute over distribution rights between co-producers Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.

Thankfully, the issue was resolved when Sree Gokulam Movies stepped in and acquired the rights from Lyca for an undisclosed amount. Sree Gokulam Movies will oversee the Tamil distribution of the film, Hombale Films will handle the Kannada version, Sri Venkateswara Creations will be responsible for the Telugu version, and AA Films will manage the Hindi version.

Star-studded cast

The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar.

Additionally, L2: Empuraan includes an international cast, with performances by Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Alexx O'Nell, and Mikhail Novikov.

Making history, L2: Empuraan will be the first Malayalam movie to receive an IMAX release. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on 27 March 2025.

