Netflix has officially cancelled its spy thriller The Recruit after two seasons, reportedly due to low viewership. The decision comes despite the second season's positive reception, which holds a 92 per cent critic rating and a 77 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Creator Alexi Hawley reacts to the cancellation

Series creator Alexi Hawley took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the show’s journey and its unexpected cancellation.

"We sold the pilot to USA Network. Where it died. But then the stars aligned in a way they never do. Doug Liman. Noah Centineo. A new life at Netflix. The second script was easier to write than the first… it’s a really good sign that the show works," he wrote.

Hawley encouraged viewers to check out the series, saying, "For those who haven’t watched, dive in. I swear to God you’ll enjoy the ride. In an age of shows that feel like homework, The Recruit is a blast that has stakes and humour and hardcore action which will keep you leaning forward."

He ended his message by expressing gratitude to the show's cast and crew: "I’m a better person for having spent time with you."

Why was The Recruit cancelled?

Despite its strong reviews, The Recruit struggled to maintain viewership, especially against popular Netflix series like XO, Kitty and The Night Agent, both of which were renewed for third seasons.

Both seasons of The Recruit are currently streaming on Netflix.

