/NBK111: Balakrishna-Gopichand Malineni's film eyeing for November release?

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming action entertainer with director Gopichand Malineni is reportedly gearing up for a theatrical release later this year. While the makers have yet to make an official announcement, a report suggests that NBK111 is targeting a November 20 release, positioning it as one of Tollywood's biggest festive releases of 2026.

NBK 111 to release in November?

As per the report of 123Telugu, makers are currently considering two release dates for the film. The first option is October 16 due to the Dusshera festive season, and the second date is considered for December 4. Reportedly, an official announcement in regard to the release date is expected in coming weeks.

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Last year, June Gopichand Malineni took to his X handle and shared a poster announcing the film. Along with the poster, the caption read, "The God of Masses is back...and this time, we're roaring louder! Honoured to reunite with Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu for the 2nd mass celebration together – NBK 111. This one's going to be HISTORIC! Backed by the passionate force #VenkataSatishKilaru garu under @vriddhicinemas".

For the unversed, NBK 111 will be on a grand scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru, who has handled the pan-Indian film Peddi, featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Previous collaboration of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni

The duo had worked together in Veera Simha Reddy, which was released in cinemas on January 12, 2023. The film also starred Chandrika Ravi, Honey Rose, Duniya Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shruti Haasan, and others. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crores, the film garnered positive reviews and fared well at the box office.