/Nandamuri Balakrishna becomes first Telugu actor to be honoured by World Book of Records UK

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna primarily works in the Telugu film industry. The son of matinee star and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, Balakrishna, made his debut as a child artist at the age of 14 with the film Tatamma Kala in 1974. By contributing to the cinema, the star has been honoured with a place in the World Book of Records, UK Gold Edition, for his glorious 50 years in the industry. He is the first Telugu actor to achieve such an honour.

Balakrishna was lauded by the film industry and others for the recognition

Santosh Shukla, CEO of the World Book of Records, stated in a formal announcement that Balakrishna's contribution to Telugu cinema is an inspiration to millions. He further noted that his journey stands as a golden benchmark in Indian and global cinema.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

His daughter Brahmani Nara also congratulated his father on his milestone by stating, "A huge congratulations to my father, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu! 50 years as a leading hero, a feat now in the World Book of Records! You are a true force of nature, an icon on screen, and a compassionate leader off it. So proud of this global recognition for your incredible journey. Our pride, our hero!"

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, also applauded the 'Daaku Maharaaj' actor with the following words: "#50YearsOfNBK Admired by people across generations and celebrated for his dedication and passion for cinema, Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu’s journey as a lead hero for 50 years stands as a golden chapter in Indian film history. The recognition by the World Book of Records, UK, is a testament to his extraordinary journey. Congratulations to our dear Balayya on this historic milestone."

Nandamuri Balakrishna's rise to stardom

Nandamuri Balakrishna has featured in a variety of films showcasing his versatility. Films he has been part of include Sahasame Jeevitham (1984), Janani Janmabhoomi (1984), Mangammagari Manavadu (1984), Apoorva Sahodarulu (1986), Muvva Gopaludu (1987), Muddula Mavayya (1989), Nari Nari Naduma Murari (1990), Lorry Driver (1990), Aditya 369 (1991), Rowdy Inspector (1992), Bangaru Bullodu (1993) and Bhairava Dweepam (1994) among others. His latest film was released in 2025 titled Daaku Maharaaj.

In his 100th film, he played Gautamiputra Satakarni, second-century ruler of the Satavahana dynasty, in the epic war film Gautamiputra Satakarni (2017), which featured at the first "Edinburgh Festival of Indian Films and Documentaries".

Also Read: Zeishan Quadri calls Siddharth Shukla his favourite contestant of all time