Happy Birthday Tim Burton: 8 best movies from the celebrated director

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 25, 2025, 11:02 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 11:09 IST

From cult classics to box office hits, Tim Burton movies combine fantasy, horror, and heart in a way no one else can. On his birthday, let’s revisit eight of his best films that showcase the brilliance of his imagination.
 


(Photograph: WION Web Team)

Tim Burton has carved a unique space in Hollywood with his gothic visuals, quirky characters, and a touch of dark humour that feels unmistakably his own. So, on his birthday, let's take a look at eight of his must-watch films.

Beetlejuice (1988)

(Photograph: X)

Beetlejuice (1988)

A spooky comedy that blends humour with the supernatural. Michael Keaton’s eccentric performance makes it unforgettable and one of Burton’s most iconic works.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

(Photograph: X)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

A fairy-tale romance with gothic flair, this movie stars Johnny Depp as Edward, a man with scissors for hands. The film’s heartfelt story and haunting visuals remain one of Burton’s greatest hits.

Batman (1989)

(Photograph: X)

Batman (1989)

Burton redefined superhero films with his dark and stylish take on Gotham City. Michael Keaton’s Batman and Jack Nicholson’s unforgettable Joker set a new benchmark for comic book movies.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

(Photograph: X)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Though directed by Henry Selick, this stop-motion masterpiece is often associated with Burton’s vision and story. With Jack Skellington at its heart, it perfectly balances Halloween eeriness with Christmas charm.

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

(Photograph: X)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

A gothic horror tale starring Johnny Depp as Ichabod Crane, this adaptation of Washington Irving’s story is filled with atmospheric sets, haunting visuals, and Burton’s signature dark beauty.

Corpse Bride (2005)

(Photograph: X)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Burton returned to stop-motion with this bittersweet love story set in the land of the dead. The film’s gothic aesthetic, Danny Elfman’s score, and touching romance make it a classic.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

(Photograph: X)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

A macabre musical starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, this tale of revenge and bloodlust is both haunting and mesmerising from start to finish.

Big Fish (2003)

(Photograph: X)

Big Fish (2003)

Perhaps Burton’s most heartfelt film, Big Fish is a blend of magical storytelling and emotional depth, making it a standout in his career.




