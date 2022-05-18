Nawazuddin Siddiqui signs his first lead role in American indie film called ‘Laxman Lopez’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is known for playing characters excellently on-screen has won the hearts of audiences across the world. The actor after years of hard work and stardom in Bollywood, has been signed on for an international project. He will be playing the lead role in an American indie film named ‘Laxman Lopez.’

Directed by Roberto Girault, and pitched as a Christmas-themed film, the shoot will entirely take place in the US. The film will go on the floor by the end of 2022.

Roberto Girault is a Mexican filmmaker, who has given hits like 'La Leyenda Del Diamante' (2017), 'Los Arboles Mueren de Pie' (2015) and 'El Estudiante' (2009).

Writer and co-producer of the horror flick 'Little Darling', Lalit Bhatnagar will be producing the film.

Also Read: Marvel drops She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer, promises a fun-filled action ride

Speaking to Variety, Nawazuddin explains the various reasons that made him say yes to the film immediately. "For starters, the opportunity to work in a Christmas movie is something very different and immediately had my attention. The director, Roberto Girault, has shown his power and command over the camera, and the way he can unveil new sides to an actor. It is a welcome challenge that I often yearn for. And most importantly, the name, Laxman Lopez, had me instantly curious,” the actor said.



Meanwhile, director Girault said, "I am very excited about this collaboration. This script is close to my heart and the transition of the story and the challenges that the lead character faces are sure to have everyone intrigued.”



Nawazuddin currently is in Cannes and on Tuesday the actor walked the red carpet as a part of the Indian delegation that went to represent India at the film festival. The other delegates who walked along with him were actors R Madhavan and Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, music composer AR Rahman and others. The delegation was led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

In Pics: Cannes 2022: All the Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet on the opening night

Also Read: Cannes 2022: AR Rahman shares happy snap featuring Kamal Haasan at the red carpet

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2' as an antagonist and has a series of films in his kitty like 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Bole Chudiyan', and 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.