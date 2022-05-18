Cannes 2022: All the Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet on the opening night

Updated: May 18, 2022, 04:35 PM(IST)

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has begun and the day 1 photos are here. Cannes is not just about celebrating the art of cinema but also about witnessing high fashion on the red carpet. 

But this time it's different, as the prestigious festival is honouring Indian cinema and India has been selected as the first ‘country of honour’ at Marche du Cinema. On the opening day of the Cannes 2022, a delegation of Indian stars led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, including celebrities like AR Rehman, Nawazudddin Siddiqui, Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Mame Khan, Shekhar Kapoor walked the iconic red carpet of the festival. This was India’s largest-ever delegation at the Cannes ever. 

The Indian celebs walked with pride and smiled on the red carpet. Let's have a look at the Cannes day 1 pictures. 
 

View in App

Indian delegates at Cannes 2022

The inaugural night of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 was glittering with an 11 member celebrity delegation from India, speaking volumes about the power of Indian cinema. The star-studded delegation was dressed in contemporary traditional attire led by the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Indian delegates at Cannes 2022

The Indian contingent consisted of folk singer Mame Khan, AnuragThakur in a cream-coloured bandhgala, Shekhar Kapoor, composer Ricky Kej, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, actress Vani Tripati, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s leading actor Deepika Padukone charmed her debut as a jury member on the red carpet of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Deepika wore a retro-looking bling black and gold striped Sabyasachi saree that seemingly drew inspiration from a Bengal tiger. The look was complemented with a ‘Julia Fox’ like makeup, headband and a statement earrings. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Mame Khan

Rajasthani folk singer, Mame Khan was seen at the 75th Cannes red carpet in a colourful attire. Donning a tribal printed jacket over a pink kurta and salwar designed by Anjuli Chakraborty, Khan's looked was striking in a sea of black tuxedos. The singer complemented the look with a turban. Taking Rajasthan's colour to the international platform, Khan became the first-ever Indian folk artist to walk at the opening ceremony of Cannes.
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia

Telugu superstar, Tamannaah Bhatia who is also a part of the Indian delegation will be debuting for the first time at the Cannes. The actress opted for a body-hugging bubble hem monochrome gown with a long tail designed by Gauri and Nainika. Joining the league of fashionistas at the festival, Tamannaah’s stunning look was designed by Shaleena Nathani. She accessorised her outfit with diamond earrings and rounded off her look with dramatic eye makeup and a nude lip colour. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

R Madhavan

R Madhavan wore an ensemble by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra, that consisted of an all-black tuxedo suit, with a shimmery collar adding glamour at the Cannes 2022 red crapet. Madhavan's shoes were from Dolce and Gabbana and the look was finished with an eyeshade. The actor’s upcoming film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be premiering at the Cannes on May 19.
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Urvashi Rautela

Another Indian actress to debut at Cannes 2022 is Urvashi Rautela. Urvashi stunned the red carpet debut in a pristine white gown with a long train of tulle from Tony Ward Couture. The former Miss India accessorised her look with huge statement jewellery, crimson lip shade and hair tied in a bun. Urvashi was styled by Bilal Fakih as she attended the screening of the film 'Final Cut (Coupez !)'.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a regular at Cannes Film Festival for his films, chose to keep his look simple. He wore a black tuxedo for the Cannes red carpet event. 
 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

 Kamal Haasan 

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan kept it simple and chose a traditional outfit for the Cannes red carpet appearance. He picked a black kurta set with an embellished ornate jacket that had a zip detail. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App