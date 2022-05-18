Cannes 2022: All the Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet on the opening night

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has begun and the day 1 photos are here. Cannes is not just about celebrating the art of cinema but also about witnessing high fashion on the red carpet.

But this time it's different, as the prestigious festival is honouring Indian cinema and India has been selected as the first ‘country of honour’ at Marche du Cinema. On the opening day of the Cannes 2022, a delegation of Indian stars led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, including celebrities like AR Rehman, Nawazudddin Siddiqui, Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Mame Khan, Shekhar Kapoor walked the iconic red carpet of the festival. This was India’s largest-ever delegation at the Cannes ever.

The Indian celebs walked with pride and smiled on the red carpet. Let's have a look at the Cannes day 1 pictures.

