Cannes 2022: AR Rahman shares happy snap featuring Kamal Haasan at the red carpet

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on Tuesday with a band and India came out in full force on the red carpet. As a part of the Indian contingent, some prominent stars from Indian cinema walked the red carpet.



This includes music maestro and Oscar-winner AR Rahman who shared a happy photo with legendary star Kamal Haasan on the red carpet.



Rahman took to his Instagram handle and posted the picture in which he and Kamal could be seen standing beside each other. While the musical maestro wore a black bandhgala suit with sunglasses, Kamal too wore a similar suit but with white highlights on it.

Rahman also shared glimpses of the red carpet event on Instagram.

Excited to be at Cannes Film Festival, Rahman had told news agency ANI," It`s is a great honour to be here. I also have my first directorial film which is premiering at Cannes XR. We all are excited."



At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Rahman's directorial debut 'Le Musk' will have a world premiere in Cannes XR, Marche Du Films. It is a 36-minute VR film that stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in pivotal roles.

This year India is the country of focus at Cannes Film Market. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is part of the jury at the festival which is celebrating its 75th year.