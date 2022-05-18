Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone opts for shimmery saree for the opening night

Deepika Padukone looked ethereal in a black and gold shimmery saree on the opening night of 2022 Cannes Film Festival.



Padukone, who is at the festival as a jury member, tied her hair up in a messy bun and accessorised it with a gold band and big earrings. Padukone's dark kohl eye makeup added drama to her look. Deepika's saree was a Sabyasachi creation.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a string of images of her glamourous look.In the images, she is seen exuding retro vibes with her golden-black shimmery saree.

Sabyasachi, too, shared the pictures of Deepika`s retro look on social media."Jury member Deepika Padukone on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Sabyasachi clothing and high jewellery. Featuring the Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by Sabyasachi as part of the iconic Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India`s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The look is paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery`s Bengal Royale Collection. The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze," Sabyasachi wrote.

Deepika hit the red carpet along with other jury members such as Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.

Earlier in the day, during a jury photo call, Deepika wore green pants and a printed shirt designed by Sabyasachi and a statement neckpiece which made heads turn. Deepika Padukone dons gorgeous Sabyasachi ensemble on Day 1 of 2022 Cannes Film Festival

