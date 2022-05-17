Deepika Padukone dons gorgeous Sabyasachi ensemble on Day 1 of 75th Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made heads turn on Day 1 of the 75th Cannes Film Festival as she donned a stunning Sabyasachi ensemble. In printed shirt, emerald green pants, and a printed scarf, the actress got ready for Jury Photocall. Her statement necklace was the star of the look.

The Bollywood actress is a regular at Cannes. While in the past few years she attended the prestigious film festival to represent makeup giant L’Oreal, this year the diva is a member of the Cannes jury among other international stars.

With her Day 1 look for the Jury Photocall, Deepika proved that her union with Sabyasachi is a match made in sartorial heaven.

Sharing details of the look, Deepika’s stylist wrote on Instagram, “Jury member Deepika Padukone at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.Wearing clothing from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection—the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update.

@sabyasachiofficial Hair @yiannitsapatori Makeup @sandhyashekar 📸 @thehouseofpixels Assisted by @anjalichauhan16 @festivaldecannes.”



Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia is a vision in striped shirt as she reaches France for Cannes 2022

Hosted at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres, Cannes 2022 will give a glimpse at some of the biggest releases of 2023. Along with the Grand Prix, Prix du Jury etc., at the end of the week, the jury will also honour a new release with the Palme d'Or.

Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite, Martin Scorcese's Taxi Driver, and Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction are some of the best films to win the awards.