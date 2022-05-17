Aishwarya Rai to Kangana Ranaut: Indian beauties who charmed the Cannes red carpet in a saree

Updated: May 17, 2022, 05:30 PM(IST)

As you flip through the pages of the Cannes red carpet history, you will find that Bollywood divas who attend the film festival have always picked sarees to represent their homeland on the international stage. This evergreen classic attire has remained an important part of the wardrobes of almost all celebs who have walked the Cannes red carpet over the years.

From former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, several Indian actors have graced Cannes with their presence, bringing international repute to Indian cinema.

The festival at the French Riviera is back again after a temporary break due to the pandemic infused restrictions in 2020. As this year's celebrations begin on Tuesday, here's a throwback to the memories of the past Cannes red carpet looks of Bollywood celebs who shined in sarees.
 

View in App

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2002

Aishwarya Rai debuted at Cannes in the year 2002 for the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial 'Devdas'. She wore a mustard yellow saree designed by Neeta Lulla and teamed the look with gold jewellery and kept her tresses open. 
 

(Photograph:Pinterest)

Aishwarya Rai in Sabyasachi at Cannes 2010

The six-yard long drape has since then remained Aishwarya’s favourite choice. In the year 2010, the actress wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s sheer embroidered saree and complimented the look with smokey eyes, a shimmering bindi and a middle part back bun. Her husband Abhishek Bacchan also walked the red carpet with her that year dressed in a classic black suit. 
 

(Photograph:Pinterest)

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2010

Back in 2010, a very young Deepika Padukone walked the 63rd edition of the Cannes red carpet, dressed in designer Rohit Bal’s ivory and golden saree. Deepika’s plunging sleeveless blouse and gold jewels accentuated her look. A sleek bun completed her look.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2013

Sonam Kapoor’s first appearance at the French Riviera in 2013 was a fusion ensemble from designer Anamika Khanna. Vintage-inspired golden and white saree layered with a jacket and the look was completed with a big nose ring.

(Photograph:Pinterest)

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2014

Sonam again chose to wear an Anamika Khanna designed saree for her 2014 Cannes red carpet look. She draped herself in a salmon pink cape-style sheer gown embroidered sari and anchored it with a matching blouse and a statement choker. 
 

(Photograph:Pinterest)

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2018

Kangana’s love for traditional drapes is well-known. She represented India twice at the annual Cannes Festival and both times, she chose to take Indian fashion with her. Kangana’s 2018 look was retro-inspired. She rocked the red carpet in a black sequenced saree with a matching sleeveless blouse by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, finished it with a vintage hairdo, choker neckpiece and carried a potli bag. 
 

(Photograph:Pinterest)

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2019

In 2019, Ranaut stunned everyone at the French Riviera in a golden Kanjeevaram silk saree with a strapless blouse from label Madhurya and styled it with a custom corset belt by designer pair Falguni and Shane Peacock and a wine-red coloured opera velvet hand gloves.  
 

(Photograph:Pinterest)

Vidya Balan at Cannes 2013

Vidya Balan and sarees are synonyms to each other. The actress had always draped a sari for any big occasion and Cannes couldn't be an exception. For all her red carpet looks, Vidya picked sarees designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and gave us some unforgettable fashion statements. In 2013, Vidya made her first appearance in the French Riviera town as jury member in an olive green silk saree with a burgundy full-sleeved blouse, finished with a classic back bun, kohl-lined eyes and ornate jewellery and a bindi. 
 

(Photograph:Pinterest)

Vidya Balan at Cannes 2013

Vidya’s second look was a red tulle saree which she styled with a long sleeve red blouse and matched with a pearl necklace, wristwatch and a purse. 
 

(Photograph:Pinterest)

Diana Penty at Cannes 2019

Diana Penty in 2019 too opted for a saree gown from couturier Amit Aggarwal. Her entire look remained in white and she anchored it with a pearl necklace and earrings and braided her hair back in a bun. She rounded up her look with a bold red lip shade. 
 

(Photograph:Pinterest)

Topics

Read in App