Aishwarya Rai to Kangana Ranaut: Indian beauties who charmed the Cannes red carpet in a saree

As you flip through the pages of the Cannes red carpet history, you will find that Bollywood divas who attend the film festival have always picked sarees to represent their homeland on the international stage. This evergreen classic attire has remained an important part of the wardrobes of almost all celebs who have walked the Cannes red carpet over the years.

From former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, several Indian actors have graced Cannes with their presence, bringing international repute to Indian cinema.

The festival at the French Riviera is back again after a temporary break due to the pandemic infused restrictions in 2020. As this year's celebrations begin on Tuesday, here's a throwback to the memories of the past Cannes red carpet looks of Bollywood celebs who shined in sarees.

