10 Indian films that won awards at Cannes Film Festival over the years

It's been 75 years since the French city of Cannes has been hosting a coveted film festival which invites artists from across the world to showcase their films. It has over the years become larger than life, owing to the red carpet fashion that one gets to see at the festival with stars sashaying down the carpet in designer best.



India, every year, has a strong representation at the festival mainly due to Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor's contract with the festival's main sponsor L'Oreal Paris.



But apart from the red carpet fashion, only a few Indian films have earned the honour at Cannes Film Festival.



As the Cannes Film festival 2022 opens, here's a look back at the Indian films that won awards at the festival in the past.

