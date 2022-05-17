10 Indian films that won awards at Cannes Film Festival over the years

Updated: May 17, 2022, 08:26 PM(IST)

It's been 75 years since the French city of Cannes has been hosting a coveted film festival which invites artists from across the world to showcase their films. It has over the years become larger than life, owing to the red carpet fashion that one gets to see at the festival with stars sashaying down the carpet in designer best. 

India, every year, has a strong representation at the festival mainly due to Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor's contract with the festival's main sponsor L'Oreal Paris. 

But apart from the red carpet fashion, only a few Indian films have earned the honour at Cannes Film Festival. 

As the Cannes Film festival 2022 opens, here's a look back at the Indian films that won awards at the festival in the past. 
 

A Night Of Knowing Nothing (2021)

Payal Kapadia's documentary won the Oeil d'Or for the Best Documentary at Cannes 2021. Kapadia's film gave an insight into student life in Universities in India, where L a film school student writes letters to her estranged lover who has been thrown out the college and who family does not want him to be with L as she is from a lower cast. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Masaan (2015)

Neeraj Ghaywan's hauntingly beautiful film featuring Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi won two prizes at Cannes 2015- FIPRESCI, International Jury of Film Critics prize and Promising Future prize in the Un Certain Regard section.The film narrated the story set in small town India spoke of societal pressures, caste system and modernisation amid a conservative society. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

The Lunchbox (2013)

Ritesh Batra's unusual love story of a lonesome bachelor and a equally lonely and unhappy housewife tug heartstrings of viewers across. The Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur starrer won the Critics Week Viewers Choice Awards. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Marana Simhasana (1999)

Directed by Mirali Narayan, the Malayalam film won the prestigious Camera d'Or. A deeply haunting film on class divide, the film was a story of a farmer who is wrongly implicated and jailed for a murder he has not committed and has been sentenced to electrocution- a first in his state. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Salaam Bombay (1988)

Mira Nair's film on the underbelly of Bombay city won her  Camera d'Or. The film set in the by lanes of Bombay, now Mumbai, narrated the story of a rag picker and a psotitute of a brothel who develop an uncanny bond with each other. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Kharij (1983)

The Bengali film by Mrinal Sen won the Special Jury Prize at Cannes 1983. Starring Anjan Dutta and Mamata Shankar in the lead, 'Kharij' narrated the story of a middle-class family whose child servant, Palan is found dead in their kitchen and their efforts to pacify his grieving father. Guiilty of neglecting him and of the police investigations, the family must now face their innner demons. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Pather Panchali (1956)

Satyajit Ray's cult classic, also his first feature film, won the prestigious Palm d'Or for best Human Document. The film narrates the story a young boy Apu and his elder sister Durga amidst the harsh village life of their poor family. The film is considered one of the classics of Indian cinema and revered till date

(Photograph:Twitter)

Boot Polish (1954)

The only Indian film which won accolades at the festival for its actor. Child actor Naaz won the Special Distinction Prize at Cannes 1954. The film was directed by Prakash Arora and produced by Raj Kapoor and narrated the story of two orphaned kids who are forced into begging on the streets of Bombay by their aunt after their mother passes away. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Do Bigha Zameen (1954)

Cannes 1954 honoured Bimal Roy's classic 'Do Bigha Zameen' with the Prix Internationale award. A hauntingly real story of a family who are forced to come to the city to do odd work when their land fails to yield harvest, the film had stellar performance by its lead actor Balraj Sahni who pulled rickshaws in real life on the streets of Calcutta to look his part. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Neecha Nagar (1946)

Chetan Anand's film won the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film (Best Film) award at the first Cannes Film Festival in 1946. Ironically, this film was never released in India. The story of class divide featured Kamini Kaushal, Rafiq Anwar and Zohra Sehgal among others. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

