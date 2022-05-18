Cannes 2022: India's food diversity on full display at Anurag Thakur's formal dinner for Indian contingent

A formal dinner was hosted by India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur for the Indian contingent and celebrity guests who walked the red carpet along with him, on Tuesday evening, the opening day of Cannes Film Festival 2022.



While the menu, the details for which have been accessed exclusively by ANI, was Indian fare, it had representation from various parts of the country.



From the famous 'Pyaas Kachori' to 'Laal Maas' and 'Gatte ki Sabzi' from Rajasthan to 'Kadhi and Khichdi' from Gujarat, it was a relatable affair for the guests.



Indian delicacies like 'Kalakand' left a sweet taste in the mouth to celebrate India as the 'Country of Honour' at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

#WATCH | France: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on #CannesFilmFestival says, "I'm so excited, it's such an honour. I am really looking forward to the event."



India has been named the Country of honour at Marché du Film - festival de Cannes.

#WATCH | Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, CBFC members Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi & Ricky Kej at the India pavilion at #CannesFilmFestival2022

India has been named the Country of honour at Marché du Film - festival de Cannes.



On the opening day, the Cannes Red Carpet was lit by 10 Indian celebrities as they walked as part of the Indian delegation led by the Union Minister.

Cannes, France | Contemporary folk music artist Mame Khan & actor-politician Kamal Haasan also walk the red carpet on the first day of #CannesFilmFestival2022 #IndiaAtCannes

Music composer AR Rahman, actors R. Madhavan Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, Writer and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, Folk Singer Mame Khan and CBFC member Vani Tripathi were among the ones who walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet.

