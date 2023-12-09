LIVE TV
Music industry hits new heights with record-breaking tour revenues in 2023, led by Taylor Swift's Eras tour

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 09, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
main img

Taylor Swift and Beyonce Photograph:(Instagram)

In 2023, the top 100 concert tours hit a record $9.17 billion, led by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

The music industry has hit a crescendo, breaking all records in 2023 as concert revenues surged to an astonishing $9.17 billion for the top 100 tours, a groundbreaking achievement reported by industry authority Pollstar on Friday.

Led by powerhouse performers Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour crossed an unprecedented milestone by exceeding $1 billion in ticket sales, the year witnessed a staggering 46 per cent increase in total sales compared to the previous record-setting year.

Describing 2023 as an unparalleled phenomenon, Pollstar expressed awe at the magnitude of this achievement, heralding it as an unparalleled triumph for the live entertainment sector.

Every metric pointed skywards: the average revenue from a concert soared by 53 per cent to a remarkable $2.37 million, total ticket sales surged by 18 per cent, reaching an astounding 70 million, and average ticket prices ascended by more than 23 per cent to $130.81.

Swift's historic tour redefined boundaries, achieving the monumental feat of surpassing the symbolic $1 billion mark within 60 dates from March to November 2023. Pollstar projected that Swift, recently honoured as Time magazine's Person of the Year, could potentially breach the $2 billion threshold by the tour's conclusion.

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, spanning 328 dates over five years, previously came closest to the billion-dollar mark, amassing a colossal $939 million.

Beyoncé followed suit with an impressive $579 million from her Renaissance Tour held across 56 dates, securing the second spot in the 2023 rankings. Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay, and Harry Styles completed the top five chartbusters.

Notably, this year marked a significant milestone as two women claimed the top positions in the concert revenue rankings for the first time in 15 years since Madonna and Celine Dion's reign in 2008. Pollstar hailed this as a resoundingly positive sign for the industry, emphasising that the duo not only shattered the glass ceiling but also fostered a more inclusive landscape.

The outlook for 2024 appears promising, with Swift, Springsteen, and Coldplay slated for more enthralling concerts, alongside highly anticipated tours from legendary acts like the Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, and Carrie Underwood. 

(With inputs from agencies)

