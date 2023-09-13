MTV VMAs 2023: NSYNC reunites for the first time in 19 years to present an award to Taylor Swift

MTV VMAs 2023 offered a slice of the early 2000s as boyband NSYNC reunited on stage after 19 years to present an award to Taylor Swift. The awards ceremony took place at at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night. The appearance was a surprise and everyone in the audience including Swift got excited seeing the boy band on stage.



Swift, seated alongside Ice Spice, couldn't contain her excitement and asked the quintet about their future plans, fueling rumors of new music on the horizon.



NSYNC, dressed in cool shades of blue, grey, and white reunited by reminiscing about their award-winning VMA videos. MTV VMAs 2023: Full list of winners

The band presented to Best Pop award to "The Unstoppable Taylor Swift" for her song Anti-Hero. Swift behaved like a complete fan girl and even received a friendship bracelet from one of the NSYNC members.

It seems Swift is a devoted fan of the boy band and even admitted, "I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this from being an NSYNC fan to accepting an award. Like, I had your NSYNC dolls!"

Taylor Swift to *NSYNC:

“Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is.”



“You’re pop personified. So to receive this from your golden pop hands it’s too much.”



"You're pop personified. So to receive this from your golden pop hands it's too much."

"Thank you for the friendship bracelets."

She even asked the most important question that every fan had in their mind. "Are you guys gonna do something? I need to know what it is!" asked Swift in the middle of her acceptance speech.



Is NSYNC coming back?



So far there has been no official confirmation about the band's comeback. However, speculation about NSYNC's return to the music scene has been buzzing online for weeks.



If rumours are to be believed, the band will be back with a new song, penned by band member Justin Timberlake. The song will be a part of the upcoming DreamWorks animated film, Trolls Band Together.