MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift gets a camera dedicated just to herself, emerges biggest winner

The MTV VMAs knew Taylor Swift would have a lot of reaction considering the number of wins she had this year, and thus the organisers tasked one camera operator to only focus on her and the girls sitting next to her. Taylor Swift got a dedicated camera focusing just on her for the entire duration of the Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift sat in the front row beside her publicist Tree Paine and singer Ice Spice at the event. No other artist was filmed in the same manner.

Taylor Swift led with eight nominations at this year’s VMAs including video of the year and artist of the year. The singer accepted the first VMA for 2023 for best pop from NSYNC, who reunited on stage at the ceremony at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

While receiving the award on their behalf, she said, “I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this [from being an NSYNC fan to accepting an award]. Like, I had your [NSYNC] dolls!”

Swift then continued the group’s ongoing reunion teasers by saying, “Are you guys gonna do something? I need to know what it is!”

She created a new record as she picked video of the year yet again. This is her second time in a row and fourth time she has won the video of the year. This year she won for her video for the song “Anti-Hero,” which she directed herself. It’s a record she already holds: Swift became the first performer to ever win video of the year three times when she received the award last year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” Check out the full list of MTV VMAs 2023 winners list here

The MTV VMAs 2023 also had its fair share of controversies like every predecessor. The backstage cameras at the event caught what appeared to be an argument between Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion. The reports were later rubbished.

