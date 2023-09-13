Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez cheer for each other at the 2023 MTV VMAs, see pics, videos

Longtime besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez may have not been seated next to each other at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday night but they ensured they were rooting for each other when one of them went up on stage to receive awards. Both Swift and Gomez won awards at 2023 MTV VMAs.



Gomez and Rema won Best Afrobeats Video for their collaboration Calm Down. When Gomez was invited to give her little acceptance speech, Swift cheered for her. Checkout the full list of winners of 2023 MTV VMAs.



Swift also appeared to get the people sitting around her to stand and applaud her bestie.

Taylor Swift supports her bestie Selena Gomez at the 2023 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/yxXnQcaSp3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2023 ×

taylor getting everyone around her to stand up to cheer for selena’s win😭💗i love her sm pic.twitter.com/buo5Zv9O2d — dom ☆ (@ev3rhaze) September 13, 2023 ×

Not just Swift, Gomez too was seen cheering for her friend. Earlier in the night, Gomez was filmed standing during Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Pop Video.

Selena Gomez praising her best friend Taylor Swift while she’s giving her speech is so cute 🥺🩷 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/YJeK2TgsoE — Lusey (@itsslusey) September 13, 2023 ×

The two singers did not make an appearance on the red carpet together but were clicked hugging and chatting during the ceremony.

The series of photos are charming, to say the least—and mark the most public look at their friendship fans have gotten in a while.







The two have shared a special bond for over a decade now. They became friends back in 2008 when they were both dating Jonas Brothers. Gomez was dating Nick at that time while Swift was with Joe.



In 2017, Gomez reflected on that origin story, telling KIIS FM UK that she and Swift met because “we actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was amazing because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”



While the relationships did not last, the girls remained friends and have been each other's biggest cheerleaders.

