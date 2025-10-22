/Mira Kapoor slams bursting of firecrackers, says , ‘AQl news is not just for the next Instagram story...’

AQI levels have shot up post-Diwali celebrations, and Mira Kapoor is not holding back. Mira, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has slammed those who have been bursting crackers in a scathing post on social media.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has generated data on the AQI level on Tuesday morning, in which it is clear that this year India has marked its presence in the list of the most polluted countries. Many celebrities have been urging people to stop this tradition on Diwali and celebrate the festival sans crackers, keeping everybody's health first in mind.

What did Mira jotted down on her Instagram story?

Mira calls out to discontinue the bursting crackers on the occasion of the festivity, saying, “Why are we still bursting crackers? It's not okay even it's just for the kids to see once or we're just doing it once for them to have the experience” In continuation of this, she added, “Neither is it okay for your pataka aesthetic to hold a phuljhadi for the gram. Let's please stop normalising this. If we normalise it so will our kids and this will never stop.”



Kapoor continues her remark by writing, “Say no to crackers cannot be the poster you get your kids to make for Earth Day and then forget about it when Diwali comes along. AQl news is not just for the next Instagram story. It's the air our children breathe.”

In her next story, she scribbled, “This is not a tradition I wish to indulge in. And what's sad is despite the privilege, education, awareness and affluence what lacks is common sense. So no I won't send my kids to watch while you'll have some cracker fun. Please stop.”

List of Bollywood celebrities who were in the same fight: No to Firecrackers

Despite being the celebrity spouse of a renowned actor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira is also a public voice for wellness and lifestyle. She has always taken a stand for the right matter. In earlier times, many other celebrities have come into the fight to acknowledge the fans and the people about the inconvenience that firecrackers cause. Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and many others come forward in an appeal to stop the act of bursting crackers, as it is no longer an enjoyment to celebrate the festivity.

Delhi, Mumbai are the most polluted cities of India