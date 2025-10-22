/Ayushmann Khurrana visits Siddhivinayak temple after delivering his career’s best opening with Thamma

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana delivered his career’s biggest opening with his first Diwali release - Dinesh Vijan’s Thamma, and he visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple for blessings and offered a prayer of gratitude.

With this massive opening of Rs 25.11 crore nett in India, Ayushmann has delivered the highest opening for an origin story within the MHCU, comprising Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, setting up the Thamma franchise that will now grow from strength to strength.

Ayushmann has carved his name in the history books of Indian cinema as someone who has always chosen the most quirky films and subjects to deliver big blockbusters. On Wednesday, a day after Thamma hit theatres across, he visited Siddhivinayak with Thamma producer Amar Kaushik.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Now, Ayushmann is also set to deliver the biggest opening weekend of his career and give Maddock a hugely loved character that aids the forward journey of MHCU!

Ayushmann has the best strike rate when it comes to quirky, unique comedies, with around 90 per cent of his quirky films being hits or blockbusters - giving producers the confidence to bring him subjects that only he can shoulder and deliver at the box office in Bollywood.

Thamma stars Ayushmann along with Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

WION’s review of Thamma

In her review of the film, Shomini Sen wrote, “Since Thamma is the fifth film in the horror franchise, expectations are high from this one. It comes from the universe, which has given us the funny Stree, the thought-provoking Bhediya and the surprisingly refreshing Munjya in the past. Thamma turns out to be a sappy love story, but it never leaves a defining impression. It entertains in parts, a lot of pop culture references invoke the humour, has great music, and even a message about humans and compassion tucked in, but it isn’t half as impactful as the previous hit films from the franchise." Read full review here