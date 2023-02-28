Michael B Jordan to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

After FRIENDS star Courtney Cox, Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan will be getting a star on the notable Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 36-year-old will reportedly be felicitated with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star on March 1.

On Thursday, the actor went to a fan screening of Creed III where he spotted a former classmate, who once used to bully him as a kid, ready to interview him on the red. "Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?" the actor said as The Morning Hustle host Lore'l approached him for an interview stating they go "all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark".

During the interview, Lore'l revealed that she used to tease the actor because he shares the same name as NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"We went to Chad Science [Academy] together in Newark, and to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let's start there, and he was no Michael Jordan," she expressed.

"And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark. That's the 'hood. We would make fun of him like, 'What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?' And now look at him!"

Jordan didn’t initially dream of becoming an actor. In 2015, Jordan told a publication that his mother set his career in showbiz when she decided to take him to his first commercial audition.

"It wasn’t something that I always wanted to do. But like a lot of kids, you know, I didn’t know what I wanted to be. And modelling, acting, it got me out of school early, got me a chance to go into the city, so I was all into that," he told NJ.com.

Jordan, who is currently of the most respected actors in tinsel town, started his journey as an actor when he was just 12 years old. He has played pivotal roles in movies like Fantastic Four (2015), Creed (2015), Black Panther (2018). And, he is all set to make his directorial debut with Creed III, which will hit theatres on March 3.

Jordan has also earned significant praise for his work in a number of critically acclaimed television series, including The Wire and Friday Night Lights. He was featured in Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

That's not all, the actor started his own production company called Outlier Society in 2016 and paved the way to become a producer. Through his body of work, he has been continuously working to promote inclusivity and increased representation in the world of contemporary cinema.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE