Courteney Cox honoured at Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow cheer from the front row

It has been years since the hit TV sitcom Friends ended but the actors are always ‘there’ for each other. As Courteney Cox, who famously played Monica in the hit TV show, received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Monday, her friends and former co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston cheered for her from the front row. The event also had actress Laura Dern in attendance.



During her own speech, Cox thanked Aniston, Kudrow and Laura Dern for their support over the years. The three stars also spoke about Cox during the event.

"I love you all so much and it's so nice that you came out and showed up for me in public the way you do so often in private," Cox shared.

Anniston and Kudrow gave a joint speech at the event and stated that how Courteney Cox made her friends a part of her family.

"We're very honoured to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, your sisters," Aniston said. "And that's happened since we've known you for a very long time."



"It's been that way since we met almost 30 years ago," Kudrow added as Aniston joked, "No, not 30 years ago. That's a typo."



"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney," Aniston shared. "She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, and interested in everything about you."

Kudrow also revealed that it was Cox's suggestion that allowed the Friends costars "to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I'll say, the history of television."



"And as fans, we want to thank you for making us laugh," Aniston added. "Watching you on screen and just in life in general, you're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you, we love you, you're sisters from another mister and we love you."