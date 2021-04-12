Michael B Jordan explains why Sylvester Stallone character Rocky won’t be in ‘Creed III’

A few days back, it was confirmed that Rocky Balboa won't be appearing in Creed III. Sylvester Stallone is not reprising his role of Rocky Balboa, a mentor to Michael B. Jordan's character, Adonis ‘Donnie’ Creed. Now, Jordan, who is making his directorial debut with 'Creed III', has opened up about why the major character of the franchise will be missing from the upcoming film.



Stating that the series is moving forward, the 'Black Panther' star said, ''Yeah, I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… There's always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis," Jordan told IGN.



Discussing how the franchise is centred on the character Adonis Creed, he said "This is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward. So, it’s always respect and always a shit-ton of love for what he’s built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created.



"So, hopefully, you guys will love what I’m thinking… what we’re cooking up. I think it’s going to be something special,” he added.

Stallone, 74, revealed in an Instagram comment by replying to a fan asking him about the upcoming movie, 'It'll be done but I won't be in it' he commented. Before this, in late November 2018, just after 'Creed II' was released Stallone said he was 'retiring' from his Rocky Balboa character.



In the movie, Jordan will play a boxing champion Adonis Creed, the son of world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed from the original Rocky movies. He will be joined by returning 'Creed' and 'Creed II' stars Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad.



The film is set for a Thanksgiving release in 2022.