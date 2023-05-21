Matty Healy caught rushing into Taylor Swift's NYC home amid dating rumours

English singer-songwriter Matty Healy was reportedly seen sneaking into his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building on Thursday. The 1975 frontman is seen rushing into the main lobby of the building in a clip shared on TikTok by @brandeegaar.

Matty is seen donning a black jumper and dark trousers in the now-viral clip, which he paired with white trainers and a large duffle bag for the late-night rendezvous.

Taylor's fans were quick to leave loved-up comments for the rumoured couple. Many gushed over the two spending quality time with each other. While some Swifties questioned her choice in men and shared memes.

Here's a still from the viral video!

About a month ago, it was reported that the American singer-songwriter has parted ways with her longtime boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn. But no confirmation came from either side. In the last few weeks, Healy and Swift's frequent public appearances have ignited relationship rumours, with several sources coming forward and claiming that the two are "madly in love".

The two were spotted "cuddling and getting cosy" at New York City's Casa Cipriani earlier this month. Photos from the venue went viral on social media and left Swifties in utter dismay at the time. Healy was also seen at Swift's Nashville concert with her girl squad. They were later photographed leaving the concert venue together. They went straight to Swift's condo, according to reports.

On the work front, Taylor is currently travelling across US cities for her Eras Tour, which includes 52 stops in 20 cities. She released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October last year.

