Bianca Censori confirms her marriage with Kanye West in this viral video - watch

Controversial rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, always manages to stay in the news, sometimes for his comments and other times for his actions. In January, the news about the rapper getting married to Bianca Censori came out and shocked many. The duo reportedly got married in a private ceremony, after which West was spotted wearing a wedding ring. However, after months of speculation, Censori herself confirmed that they had indeed tied the knot.

Censori, the architectural designer at Yeezy, has made the big reveal in the new TikTok video. The viral clip that was shot in an LA store shows a man named Nue flirting with Bianca and asking for her number.

Reacting warmly to Nue's tactic, Bianca says that she wouldn’t be able to give her number because she's ''married. ''



The video has gone crazily viral on all the social media handles.

Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by LastIheard (@lastiheardnews) × When did Kanye and Bianca tie the knot? In January, the Daily Mail exclusively revealed that the 45-year-old had tied the knot with Ms Censor in a private ceremony.

However, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony, but they hadn't made their marriage legal yet as they hadn't filed a marriage certificate. The news about their marriage came out after rumours of Kanye dating a 'mystery blonde woman' were rife.



In December, Kanye released his new song titled 'Censori Overload'. Sources told me that the song was a tribute to his new lady love. Kanye and Bianca were recently spotted hanging out during a romantic date in Los Angeles. Kim and Kanye - The news of Kanye's marriage came out in January earlier this year, just two months after the Yeezy founder and Kim finalised their divorce from Kim Kardashian. After news of her ex-husband's marriage spread all over the place, the 42-year-old star, who shares four kids with Kanye, shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

The post, which was deleted later, reads, "I'm in my quiet girl era. I don't have much to say."

The post continued, "Just much to do."

In another post, she wrote, "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you."

"Kim hates her," an insider told Page Six of Kanye's architectural designer wife. "She's pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls."

The ''Donda'' singer was married to his ex-wife Kim from 2014 until November 2022. They share four kids: North (9), Saint (6), Chi (4), and Psalm (2).

Who is Bianca Censori?

Born in Australia, Censori started working as an architectural designer in November 2020. Previously, she studied at the University of Melbourne in 2017. She got her master's in architecture in 2020. Apart from this, she's also an entrepreneur and has a jewellery company called Nylons.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE