Kim Kardashian on parenting challenges: 'There're nights I cry myself to sleep'

A short promo clip from an upcoming episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast is going viral on social media. In the video, The Kardashians star is seen talking about parenting challenges and how raising her four kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, hasn't been a cakewalk.

As Jay asked Kim what parenting is like for her now, versus what she thought it would be like before she had children, the SKIMS founder said, "Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement."

"So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding ... there's the madness going on. It's like full madness," Kim continued. "It's the best chaos though."

Sharing her morning routine, Kim said, "It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. ... It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild," reports People.

Continuing to speak candidly about her role as a mom, the 35-year-old told Jay that parenting is the thing that has taught her the most about herself. "It has been the most challenging thing," she continued. "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f---ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

The makeup mogul shared a clip from the podcast on her official Twitter handle on Saturday and wrote, "@jayshetty and I had an open and honest conversation on his podcast On Purpose out on Monday. I’m so grateful to Jay for providing such a safe space to share a more personal side of my life. We discussed the challenges of parenthood, navigating the highs and lows of life, how I get through the tougher days, and so much more. I really loved this one, as so much of my life has been dedicated to finding out what my true purpose is. Tune in anywhere you listen to podcasts!" Check it out below! .@jayshetty and I had an open and honest conversation on his podcast On Purpose out on Monday. I’m so grateful to Jay for providing such a safe space to share a more personal side of my life. We discussed the challenges of parenthood, navigating the highs and lows of life, how I… pic.twitter.com/FraP5FQagW — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2023 Kim recently celebrated her son Psalm's fourth birthday. In a loved-up Twitter post, she thanked him for teaching her so much every day. She also shared photos of the fancy dress birthday party she threw for her little munchkin's special day.

The third season of Hulu's The Kardashians will premiere on the OTT platform on May 25.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE