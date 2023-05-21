Sara Ali Khan gives major update on brother Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut, here's what she has revealed

Following the footsteps of his sister, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, will make his big debut in the industry with the films. If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim will make his debut with the movie Sarzameen. Backed by Karan Johar'S Dharma Productions, the movie has been helmed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani. No official announcement has been made about the same,

Confirming his big debut, Sara has given a major update related to her brother's first film. The Kedarnath actress, who is doing outstanding in her career, recently made her debut at the renowned Cannes Film Festival.

After flaunting her "Indianness" in the heavily embroidered lehenga at the 76th edition of the festival, the actress sat down for an interview with the Film Campanian when she revealed that her little brother Ibrahim has wrapped his first film as an actor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) × Talking about the same, the Atrangi Re actress said, "You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can’t believe."

Both Sara and Ibrahim share a very close bond and their Instagram feed is a big proof of that.

Leonardo Di Caprio's Killers of the Flower Moon receives nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes More about Ibrahim's debut. Reportedly, Ibrahim’s debut film, Sarzameen, is a remake of the Malayalam romantic comedy Hridayam. The movie will also mark the return of Kajol to Dharma Productions. Meanwhile, he has worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) × For the unversed, Ibrahim and Sara are Bollywood actor Saif and Amrita's children, who got divorced in 2004. Meanwhile, Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath. Sara's Cannes debut - The 27-year-old actress recently made her dazzling debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She attended the premiere of the opening film, Jeanne Du Barry, starring Johnny Depp. For her debut, the actress looked gorgeous in a heavily embroidered lehenga with a trail that extended to the carpet. Her ivory lehenga was from the Indian designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She accessorised her look with statement drop earrings.

Sara tied her hair in a bun that matched perfectly with her classy look and kept her makeup simple. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) × Sara's work front - Currently, Sara is busy promoting her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Other projects that she had in her kitty are Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. She was last seen in Gaslight, which was released on Disney Plus.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE