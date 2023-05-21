Leonardo Di Caprio's Killers of the Flower Moon receives nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Martin Scorsese's Killer of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo Di Caprio, had its official world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, and it got rave reviews from the audience present at the screening. The Native American three-hour epic that has been creating waves ever since the announcement, got a thunderous 9-minute standing ovation during the premiere of the film at the 76th edition of the film festival.

Before the big night, ace director Martin Scorsese, along with his lead actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, walked the red carpet together. The videos and photos from the premiere have gone viral on the internet.

Variety's co-editor-in-chief, Ramin Setoodeh captured the moment. Sharing the video from the screening, he tweeted, ''Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone land a 9-minute standing ovation for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ — the biggest and loudest of #Cannes2023 so far.''

Addressing the crowd after the standing ovation, Scorsese took the mic and said: "Thank you to the Osages.''

The director added further, "Everyone connected with the picture. My old pals Bob and Leo, and Jesse and Lily. We shot this a couple of years ago in Oklahoma. It’s taken it’s time to come around but Apple did so great by us. There was lots of grass. I’m a New Yorker. I was very surprised. This was an amazing experience. We lived in that world."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone land a 9-minute standing ovation for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' — the biggest and loudest of #Cannes2023 so far.

Actress Lily Gladstone's emotions were on display during the huge moment.

Leonardo and Scorsese's epic return

Leonardo, who was looking dapper in the black tuxedo, returned to Cannes after his 2019 Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. However, Scorsese returned to the festival after decades. The last time he attended the film festival was in 1985 for his film After Hours.

For the unversed, the film also marks the director and actor's sixth onscreen collaboration.

More about the film:

The Western drama has been adapted from David Grann’s best-selling 2017 book of the same name. Set in the 1920s, the movie centres on an FBI investigation in the Osage Nation in Oklahoma after people began dying and disappearing under mysterious circumstances. In the movie, DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of cattleman William Hale (Robert De Niro).

The cast of the movie includes Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal. The movie, which has been backed by Apple Original Films, has been made on a hefty $200 million budget.