Mariah Carey ends 7-year relationship with Bryan Tanaka: Report

Amidst whispers and speculation, some reports have confirmed the end of Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka's long-standing relationship. The 54-year-old singer-songwriter and her partner, a 40-year-old backup dancer, have reportedly parted ways.

Speculation initially arose when Tanaka abruptly stopped joining Carey on her Merry Christmas One and All! tour in mid-November, triggering rumours that intensified due to the couple's absence from significant events and their dwindling presence on social media.

A source close to the couple told Page Six that the two broke up because they wanted different things in life. The source further cited that the huge age gap between Carey, 54, and Tanaka, 40, also played a major role in their separation.

As per the insider, “He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at.” Notably, Carey shares two children, Moroccan and Monroe, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Earlier this month, reports of Carey vacationing solo in Aspen further fueled speculation as the couple's seven-year history rarely saw them apart during vacations.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Carey expressed her anticipation for Christmas but hinted at past difficulties, saying, “I've been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest. I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.” This statement further heightened speculations surrounding her split from her beau.