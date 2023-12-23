Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker post first pics of son Rocky Thirteen

In a much-anticipated and heartwarming revelation, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker have officially introduced their newest family member, Rocky Thirteen Barker, to the world. The couple proudly shared the first glimpses of their 7-week-old son on Friday, unveiling an intimate set of images capturing their precious family bonding moments.

Dressed in black, the couple affectionately cradled their little bundle of joy, exuding pure parental joy in a series of photos. The caption, a simple yet emotive "ROCKY (heart emoji)," accompanied the heartwarming images.

Check out the post below!

Rocky Thirteen Barker, born on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at a Los Angeles hospital, marks a new chapter in the blended family's journey. Kourtney Kardashian Barker, already a mother to Penelope Scotland, Reign Aston, and Mason Dash, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, warmly welcomed Rocky as her fourth child.

Meanwhile, Travis Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, along with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In July, Barker revealed that his future son could be named "Rocky 13" while chatting with his daughter Alabama in a GOAT Talk interview with Complex.