Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker post first pics of son Rocky Thirteen

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, USEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 23, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Instagram)

The wait has finally come to an end! Kourtney and Travis have finally shared the first photos of their newborn son on social media. Scroll to see!

In a much-anticipated and heartwarming revelation, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker have officially introduced their newest family member, Rocky Thirteen Barker, to the world. The couple proudly shared the first glimpses of their 7-week-old son on Friday, unveiling an intimate set of images capturing their precious family bonding moments.

Dressed in black, the couple affectionately cradled their little bundle of joy, exuding pure parental joy in a series of photos. The caption, a simple yet emotive "ROCKY (heart emoji)," accompanied the heartwarming images.

Check out the post below!

Rocky Thirteen Barker, born on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at a Los Angeles hospital, marks a new chapter in the blended family's journey. Kourtney Kardashian Barker, already a mother to Penelope Scotland, Reign Aston, and Mason Dash, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, warmly welcomed Rocky as her fourth child.

Meanwhile, Travis Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, along with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In July, Barker revealed that his future son could be named "Rocky 13" while chatting with his daughter Alabama in a GOAT Talk interview with Complex.

Thirteen shares another point of significance in the baby boy's life, as Rocky is the thirteenth grandchild to join the larger Kardashian family. Khloé Kardashian revealed the fact in her TikTok post from the baby shower, calling the little one, "Lucky number 13."

