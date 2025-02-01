Marathi film Sabar Bonda has won the top prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival—the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic. It was the only Indian film to premiere at this year's festival and the first Marathi film to receive a nomination. The movie is written and directed by Rohan Kanawade.

🏆The World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic goes to “Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)." pic.twitter.com/miJqpenf3c — Sundance Film Festival (@sundancefest) January 31, 2025

The film stars Bhushaan Manoj as Anand, who is forced to move back to his village after his father's death. During his return, he rekindles his love with his childhood friend Balya, played by Suraaj Suman.

The Crew

The film is produced by actor Jim Sarbh and is a co-production between India, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The supporting cast includes Jayshri Jagtap, Harish Baraskar, Ram Daund, Vidya Joshi, and Hemant Kadam.

While presenting the award, the Sundance jury called the film “the great modern love story that the world needs right now.”

This marks the second consecutive year that an Indian film has won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic. Last year, Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati, took home the award.

Nocturnes Wins Best Documentary

The documentary film Nocturnes, which explores the lifecycle of moths in the Himalayas, won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Craft. The film is directed by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan.

