/Mahavatar Parshuraam first look poster out: After Narsimha Hombale Films reveals next chapter in the mythological franchise

Following the strong response to Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films has officially announced Mahavatar Parshuraam by sharing a striking poster. The second instalment marks another step for the animated mythological franchise, and social media is flooded with excitement.

Release timeline announced

The poster was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. The makers also revealed the release time in the post.

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Mahavatar Cinematic Universe introduced the franchise with Mahavatar Narsimha, which was released in 2025. It is a multi-film universe said to be inspired by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The upcoming film will now showcase the story of Parshuraam, believed to be Vishnu’s sixth avatar.

"WHEN DHARMA FALLS, THE PARSHU RISES. Presenting the next from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. #MahavatarParshuraam Coming December 2027. Not a ruler, but a force against adharma, restoring balance across ages. Wishing you a blessed #ParshuramJayanti," the caption read.

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In the first look poster, fans are given a glimpse of the fierce warrior Mahavatar Parshuraam, who can be seen standing in a battlefield, holding a blood-soaked axe.

Reacting to the poster, one user wrote, "This will create a storm this time." While another said, "Pure power, pure dharma. Can’t wait to witness the rage of Parashurama on the big screen." "We’ll be seated in Dec2027," wrote another X user.

Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

The universe was first conceptualised by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions. It is a long-term animated franchise, which is set to explore stories from Indian mythology. The project is planned as a seven-film series with each focusing on different avatars of Vishnu.

The first film, Mahavatar Narsimha, also premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2024 before releasing in theatres. It was a box-office success and reportedly earned around ₹300 crore globally.

About Mahavatar Parshuraam