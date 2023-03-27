Madhuri Dixit fan sends legal notice to Netflix over Big Bang Theory episode

A fan of Madhuri Dixit has sent a legal notice to the streaming giant Netflix over an episode of The Big Bang Theory. In the notice, which is sent by Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst is demanding to remove the first episode of season two of the show claiming that the characters are making derogatory remarks against the renowned Bollywood actress.

In the episode, one character of the show Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar, and Jim Parsons, played by Sheldon Cooper, are comparing two Indian actresses Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

In the legal notice, Kumar pointed out that the character's remarks are not only offensive but also defamatory.

“It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve.''

“I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix – Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity,” Kumar said in a statement.

In the legal notice which is sent to Netflix's Mumbai office, Kumar demanded to remove the episode as soon as possible otherwise he will take strict legal action.

“This content is not only insensitive but also promotes sexism and misogyny, which is unacceptable in any form,” the legal notice said.



The first episode titled The Bad Fish Paradigm of season 2 shows Jim Parsons (Sheldon) & Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh) having a heated conversation about Aishwarya Rai & Madhuri Dixit.

In the episode, Sheldon refers to Aishwarya Rai as a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit. Reacting to this, Raj who is a big fan of Rai calls her the Goddess and further calls Madhuri a ‘leprous pr**titute’ as he comparison her to Aishwarya.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, The Big Bang Theory is one of the most-loved American shows of all time.