/Lucifer 3: Prithviraj Sukumaran's team condemns false news circulated about film

Malayalam film L2:Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has also directed the film, was released in cinemas on March 27 and received positive reviews with good numbers at the box office. Even before the release of this film, during one of the earlier press meets, Sukumaran had revealed that there are plans for a third installment in the franchise. Recently, false news about the film had been circulated, due to which the team of the actor has warned the outlets to remove the info.

Team of Prithviraj Sukumaran issues statement

In an official note shared by the Prithviraj Official Network (POFFACTIO), the team expressed deep disappointment over what they called “entirely untrue” reports circulating in the media.

They stated, "We express our disappointment in major channels for spreading false news claiming that Prithviraj Sukumaran made some statements about the L3 movie. These reports are entirely untrue. We urge all media outlets to refer to the official interview videos from the Sarzameen promotions for accurate information."

"It appears this misinformation originated from a fake profile ID as part of a hate campaign. We request all channels to cross-check facts before reporting and to republish corrected news to clarify the truth to the public and Prithviraj’s well-wishers. We expect a professional approach in handling this matter. Thank you", the statement concluded.

All about the Lucifer franchise

The Malayalam action thriller Lucifer was released in cinemas in 2019. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who features in the film, in his directorial debut, and written by Murali Gopy. It is the first instalment in the Lucifer Franchise. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas.

Along with Mohanlal, it features an ensemble cast consisting of Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sachin Khedekar, and Fazil.