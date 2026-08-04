/Waiting for the right time to have a baby? Experts explain the truth about late pregnancy

Parenthood no longer follows the "biological clock" as it once did. For many couples today, having a child in their late 30s or even early 40s has become a conscious decision. Career ambitions, financial planning and the desire to be emotionally prepared are encouraging more people to delay starting a family.

Modern medicine has also given couples more confidence that pregnancy is possible later in life. However, doctors say age still plays an important role in fertility and pregnancy. Understanding what changes with time can help couples make informed decisions about parenthood. So, WION reached out to experts to decode the facts around late pregnancy.

Why more people are delaying parenthood

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to Dr Radhika Gera, Clinical Psychologist at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Sarjapur Road, delayed parenthood is largely due to changing life priorities.

"More people these days are leaning toward becoming parents later in life, not just because of one thing, but because social rhythms and educational as well as work priorities shift. A lot of people spend their twenties and early thirties pushing their careers along, trying to land solid financial footing, or going for more schooling before they even think about a family."

She further adds that many couples also wait until they feel emotionally ready or have found the right partner. Improvements in fertility treatments and assisted reproductive technologies have further reassured people that pregnancy may still be possible at an older age. However, she stresses that fertility naturally declines over time.

When is a pregnancy considered advanced maternal age?

Dr Ruchi Shrivastava, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at ShardaCare-Healthcity, explains, "A pregnancy is medically considered advanced maternal age (AMA) when the woman is 35 years or older at the expected time of delivery. This classification is based on evidence showing that fertility naturally declines after the mid-30s, while the likelihood of pregnancy-related complications gradually increases."

She notes that women over 35 may face a higher risk of gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, miscarriage, chromosomal abnormalities and caesarean delivery. However, she emphasises that advanced maternal age does not mean a healthy pregnancy is impossible.

"With preconception counselling, regular antenatal care, timely screening, and a healthy lifestyle, many women have safe pregnancies and healthy babies," she says.

How fertility changes with age

One of the biggest concerns with delayed pregnancy is the natural decline in fertility. As per Dr Parnamita Bhattacharya, gynaecologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, women are born with a fixed number of eggs, which gradually reduce throughout their reproductive years.

"Nowadays, intentional delay of parenthood is very common because of financial reasons, professional reasons. But if the couple is delaying pregnancy, the first thing one should consider is ovarian aging because women are born with fixed number of eggs and from puberty these eggs are used up throughout their reproductive life. We have seen after 35, there is a sharp decline in the ovarian egg numbers as well as egg quality."

Similarly, Dr Shrivastava says, "A woman's fertility gradually declines from her early 30s and more noticeably after age 35 due to a reduction in both the number and quality of eggs. This can make conception take longer and increase the chances of miscarriage."

She adds that pregnancies at an older age may carry a higher risk of gestational diabetes, hypertension, preeclampsia, placenta-related complications and caesarean birth. Babies may also have an increased risk of preterm birth, low birth weight, chromosomal conditions such as Down syndrome and stillbirth.

Common myths about pregnancy after 35

Many people assume pregnancy after 35 is either impossible or automatically high-risk, but according to Dr Shrivastava, it's not true.

"One of the biggest misconceptions is that pregnancy after 35 is either impossible or always high-risk. While fertility does decline with age, many women naturally conceive in their late 30s and early 40s, and others achieve pregnancy with fertility treatments."

She also points out that “being physically fit alone can completely offset the effects of age on egg quality. In reality, ovarian reserve and egg quality naturally decrease over time. Conversely, people may also overestimate the success of IVF, assuming it guarantees pregnancy regardless of age. Early fertility assessment and individualized medical advice remain essential.”

Can egg freezing help?

Dr Bhattacharya says, "The most important proactive step that a person can take in their late 20s or early 30s is considering the egg freezing if they're planning to delay their pregnancies."

She explains that the procedure offers better results when done before the age of 35.

"The egg freezing is particularly, I mean, it gives good result if it is done below the age of 35 rather than doing it later after the age of 35."

She adds that egg freezing is especially important for women "who are suffering from endometriosis or who have other issues like fibroids, they might need surgery. So in these patients also, the egg freezing is very important because endometriosis itself can affect the egg qualities and the ovarian reserve. And if any pelvic surgery is done, even for any reason for being endometriosis or fibroid, it can also affect the ovarian reserve."

Preparing the body for pregnancy

Not just age, overall health also plays a crucial role in pregnancy outcomes.

Dr Bhattacharya explains that as people grow older, conditions such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes become more common and can affect both the mother and baby during pregnancy.

“So, if they are planning to delay pregnancy, they have to ensure that they are in the best of their health, they are exercising, they are maintaining their body weight. Even if there are certain comorbidities like obesity and hypertension, those are controlled before they are planning pregnancy. So, this is very important.”

The emotional side of delayed parenthood

While delayed parenthood comes with medical considerations, it can also bring psychological benefits.

Dr Gera says many older parents feel more emotionally prepared for raising a child.

“For a lot of people, turning into a parent later in life can seem to offer a handful of psychological perks. Many older parents say they feel more emotionally mature, more patient, and quietly sure about their choice to raise a child.”

Emotional challenges of fertility struggles

Dr Gera says, "Trying to conceive later in life can be kind of emotionally demanding on a lot of couples, you know, even when they are doing everything 'right'. There's this worry about fertility levels slipping, repeated treatment cycles piling up, or the chance of complications in pregnancy, and that can quickly turn into real stress and anxiety."

She added that many couples experience disappointment, guilt, frustration and pressure from constant questions or comparisons with peers who already have children. Repeated fertility treatments can also strain relationships.

"Infertility, and those repeated pregnancy losses can really mess with your emotional balance, like it's not just 'in your head', it often feels heavy in day-to-day life. So mental health support becomes a major part of the whole treatment, not an add-on," says Dr Gera.