/De-stress by changing a few things at home as per Vastu rules

Creating a peaceful environment in your home is vital for a calm and stress-free mind. Vaastu rules dictate that the two are essentially linked. For example, a cluttered room leads to a disturbed mind. In our everyday lives, we often find ourselves stressed and mentally overburdened. Creating a space at home that aligns with a calm and clear mind is essential. Here are some tips by Vastu expert Naren Jain.

1. Ventilation and natural light

The room should have proper ventilation, which ensures a constant flow of energy. Anything which gets stuck brings heaviness in the space. It should also have access to sunlight to fill the room with fresh energy.

2. Declutter and maintain cleanliness

Declutter the space and maintain cleanliness, as this traps negative energy and brings in mental stress. Make it a habit to discard all the broken and old things which are not required any longer.

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3. Choose light and soothing colours on the walls

⁠Go in for light and soothing colours on the walls as they bring in calmness. The darker the shades, the more aggressive the environment gets.

4. Calming art

⁠Add nature-inspired paintings, artefacts or elements in the room. Elements like trees, water, lotus flower, moon, fish, colourful birds, etc., invite positive energy into the house. A tree symbolises growth, abundance, stability, and the endless possibilities of life. You can also add a showpiece of the moon as it stands for emotional balance and tranquillity. If you like flowers, choose the lotus as it symbolises beauty and purity. Photos of fish also invite prosperity and positivity. Peacocks and colourful birds represent joy, freedom, hope, and the vibrant energy of nature.