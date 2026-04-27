It's a sweet success for Italian chefs for showcasing their culinary creativity in London after creating a tiramisu long enough to break the previous record set by Milanese Galbani in Milan. The event was held at Chelesa Town Hall.

Tiramisu record broken in London

One hundred Italian chefs in London reportedly set a new Guinness World Record by assembling a 1445 ft (440.6 m) tiramisu at Chelsea Town Hall on April 25-26. It was led by Mirko Ricci, the man behind the London record attempt, who originally held the record in 2017 in Italy, but another Italian team broke that in 2019.

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In addition, the chefs had used 50,000 ladyfingers and 3000 eggs to make the dessert on-site. They were initially attempting to make a 300-metre long tiramisu but ended up making it 440.6 metres long. The London Tiramisu broke the record of 273.5m set by Milanese Galbani in Milan.

About Tiramisu

Tiramisu is one of the renowned Italian desserts which is made with coffee-soaked ladyfingers (savoiardi), covered with a cream of egg yolks, sugar, mascarpone and cocoa powder. Basically, this dessert's originality is from Northeastern Italy and became popular in the 1960s.

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However, some believed that the recipe of tiramisu was derived from sbtaudin, a simpler dessert made of egg yolks and sugar. While others argue it originated from another dish named 'dolce Torino'.