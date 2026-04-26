/Raghu Rai dies at 83: Iconic moments captured by the legendary photojournalist

Raghu Rai, one of India’s most celebrated photographers, passed away at 83 on April 26. Known for his visual storytelling, his work captured several iconic and memorable moments from history and culture.
Legendary Indian photojournalist Raghu Rai, often known as the father of Indian photography, passed away at the age of 83 on April 26. Over several decades, he devoted himself to capturing the soul of India's social and political landscapes, documenting real events through the lens of his camera.
Besides documenting real events, Rai also photographed iconic figures such as the 14th Dalai Lama and Raj Kapoor. He photographed the spiritual leader at his residence in Dharamsala, during meditation, and in intimate moments of interaction with visitors and followers. He also documented the legendary Indian filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor, focusing on his intense and artistic persona.
Remember the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The man who delivered the most powerful and exclusive images from that disastrous night in the Indian city was none other than Raghu Rai. One of the most painful and haunting photographs from the tragedy, which went viral, shows a baby buried in the sand.
He also captured one of the most brutal wars, the Bangladesh Liberation War. It was a nine-month-long conflict that took place from March 26, 1971, to December 16, 1971.
Rai also remained in the headlines for his extensive documentation of Indian leader Indira Gandhi. He captured every moment of the political leader, from the memorable historical events to her death.
Rai also lived through and documented the 21‑month-long emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. It lasted from 1975 to 1977, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across India, citing internal and external threats to the country.
He also captured the intense and candid depictions of the Kargil War, which happened in 1999. His black-and-white photographs earned widespread acclaim across the world.
Through his exceptional photographic skills, the artist received numerous prestigious awards and honours, including the Padma Shri in 1972 for covering the tragedy of the Bangladesh War and the esteemed Académie des Beaux-Arts Photography Award in 2019. Over the course of his career, he earned immense respect and was recognised as an associate of Magnum Photos. His accolades also named him the 1992 US Photographer of the Year, and he received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.