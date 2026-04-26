/Raghu Rai dies at 83: Iconic moments captured by the legendary photojournalist

Remember the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The man who delivered the most powerful and exclusive images from that disastrous night in the Indian city was none other than Raghu Rai. One of the most painful and haunting photographs from the tragedy, which went viral, shows a baby buried in the sand.

He also captured one of the most brutal wars, the Bangladesh Liberation War. It was a nine-month-long conflict that took place from March 26, 1971, to December 16, 1971.