/Power move or Brand protection? Victoria Beckham owns trademarks to all her children's names

Things are still not well in the Beckham family! The rift arose when tensions began to rise between Brooklyn's parents and his wife Nicola Peltz, which prompted Victoria to make several attempts to repair the relationship through minor gestures on social media. However, these attempts seem to have backfired each time. Now a report of Victoria Beckham trademarking the names of all four children has emerged. Let's delve in to know the matter in detail.

Did Victoria Beckham trademark the names of her children even before the rift began?

According to a report by Independent.co.uk, Brooklyn and his three siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, all had their birth names registered with the IPO in 2017, with the trademark covering a wide range including cosmetics, books, clothing and toys. Moreover, the trademark registration is up for renewal in December 2026, which might give Brooklyn the chance of reclaiming his rights if Victoria Beckham does not allow it.

According to the documents from the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), a trademark is a distinctive sign that differentiates goods and services from other competitors and can be used to protect a name or brand so that others can't use it. Victoria has owned the trademark for her own name since 2002, while husband David registered his name in 2000.

Accusations of Brooklyn against his mother, Victoria, on social media

The 26-year-old Brooklyn Beckham took to his Instagram account and shared a long six-page note in which he said he accused his mother of making him uncomfortable with her inappropriate dance in front of hundreds of guests at his wedding. In the statement he explained, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled; I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," Brooklyn Beckham wrote. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Brooklyn also mentioned that his parents had been controlling his narrative for a long time and that he was done being controlled. He said his mom "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour" and "attempted to bribe" him into signing away the rights to his name before he got married.