/Paris Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026: Designers, debut collections and key highlights

Paris Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026 began today, which will bring together the world's most celebrated fashion houses for a week of craftsmanship, creativity and high fashion. From iconic maisons like Chanel, Dior and Schiaparelli to highly anticipated designer debuts and celebrity-filled front rows, the event promises a showcase of couture at its finest while setting the tone for upcoming luxury fashion trends.

Details of Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026

Paris Couture Week kicked off on Monday, July 6, for its Fall/Winter 2026-2027 season, under the auspices of the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion. According to the official schedule, Schiaparelli will begin the presentations, opening a first day that will feature back-to-back shows by Iris Van Herpen, Georges Hobeika and Rahul Mishra.

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Other established designers and newcomers to feature in the key shows are Alexis Mabille, Stéphane Rolland, and Giorgio Armani Privé on Tuesday, followed by Elie Saab, Viktor & Rolf, and Zuhair Murad on Wednesday, and concluding on Thursday with the collections by Fendi and Adeline André.

On Wednesday, to close out the day, Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra will present his first collection in Paris, a highly symbolic milestone for the designer who has long dressed Bollywood stars.

Celebrities to attend the Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026

The Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 week is currently underway from July 6 to July 9. Reportedly, high-profile celebrity attendees and VIPs gracing the front rows and exclusive presentations this week include Taylor Swift (attending as a Jonathan Anderson Dior bride), as well as legacy house regulars like Zendaya, Lisa, Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky, and Rihanna.

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Other celebrities who will reportedly be present at the fashion event are Mingyu of Seventeen and actress Han Sohee. Another BLACKPINK member, Jisoo, is expected to join as well.

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