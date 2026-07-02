/Prada under fire as new ambassador Saint Levant wears Palestine map pendant: 'It is a political statement'

Italian luxury fashion house Prada has found itself in hot water after appointing Palestinian singer-songwriter Saint Levant as its global ambassador. But appointing him has not caused the problem. The accessory that he wore is the one. What triggered debate was Levant’s appearance at the brand’s Spring/Summer 2027 Menswear Show in Milan, where he was seen wearing a pendant shaped like historic Palestine.

Levant flaunted the pendant in the video posted by the brand on their official social media handle, which many found as a political statement.

The Palestine pendant sparks online debate

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For the event, the singer looked stylish in an all-black suit. But the highlight that caught everyone’s attention was Levant’s subtle nod to his roots: a map of Palestine pendant.

The silver-colored pendant stood out against the black outfit. What drew further notice was that it outlines the borders of the region before the 1948 Nakba, meaning the pendant is shaped like a map of historic Palestine prior to the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

This necklace is significant because it’s a symbol of Palestinian identity and heritage.

As he walked out wearing the necklace, his picture went viral across social media. While pro-Palestine users praised his style, pro-Israel users criticised the brand.

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Others called out Prada’s social media account for posting the video of Saint Levant and promoting the look, arguing that the reaction would be different if it were related to Israel.

''I’m all for representation of Palestinians, but Prada posting a video to their 33M+ followers of their new ‘’Palestinian ambassador” Saint Levant wearing a necklace shaped like the entire land with Israel erased, that’s a message,'' a social media user wrote.

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One social media user wrote,''If an Israeli, or any Jew, wore a pendant that included Gaza, the outrage would be instant. But erasing Israel, “from the river to the sea,” gets a luxury campaign."

Another user wrote,''Prada made its choice. By choosing Saint Levant as its ambassador and featuring him wearing a necklace depicting the map of “historic Palestine” a symbol many see as denying Israel’s existence, Prada didn’t just launch a fashion campaign. It stepped into one of the world’s most.''

Third user wrote that Prada is supporting the genocide of jews.

Another called it, 'Shame.'

But others hailed Levant, commenting with Palestinian flag emojis and messages of support.

"The right side of history," one user wrote.