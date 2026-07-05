/Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai dies at 70; PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to the Pandavani icon

Legendary Pandavani exponent and Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai has died at the age of 70 in the early hours of Sunday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur. The celebrated folk storyteller was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness.

Teejan Bai's cause of death

According to reports, she took her last breath around 3.15 a.m. Teejan Bai had been admitted to the hospital on May 27 after she faced breathing difficulties and severe weakness.

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During her treatment, she reportedly remained on ventilator support due to multiple pre-existing health conditions. As per hospital officials, she suffered a cardiac arrest around 2.45 a.m., and despite resuscitation efforts, she could not be revived.

About Teejan Bai

Renowned for Pandavani, the traditional storytelling art of Chhattisgarh based on episodes from the Mahabharata, Teejan Bai brought the centuries-old folk tradition to international stages with her distinctive performances.

She was born on April 24, 1956, in Ganiyari village of Durg district, and fell in love with the Mahabharata at a very young age. She stepped onto the stage for her first public performance at the age of 13 and emerged as one of the greatest artists in the country.

Teejan Bai was honoured with the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, along with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her immense contribution to Indian folk arts.

Tributes pour in

As the news of her demise surfaced on social media, several leaders and artists paid tribute to the artist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief, saying, "Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. She gave Chhattisgarh's folk art a unique global identity through her magnificent performances. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the world of art and culture. My condolences are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the veteran artist. "The news of the demise of the renowned Pandavani artist Smt. Teejan Bai ji is extremely heartbreaking. With her powerful voice, commanding presence, and unique style of presentation, she brought the tales of the Mahabharata to life on stage," her statement read.