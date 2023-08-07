World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child

Breastfeeding has many advantages for both mother and child. Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in the healthy development of infants as well as the health of mothers by offering vital nutrition and immune protection as well as fostering emotional bonding and lowering the risk of chronic diseases.

World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Academy of Paediatrics endorse it as the best way to feed infants for the first six months of their lives. The choice of feeding method may be influenced by specific factors, so it's important to keep in mind that every mother's situation is different.

Breastfeeding has several additional physical, psychological, and cognitive advantages in addition to its nutritional advantages that enhance the general health and well-being of both mother and child.

Benefits for infants

1. Provides ideal nutrition for babies: Breast milk offers ideal nutrition for infants, expertly tailored to meet their specific developmental needs. Its composition boasts a perfect balance of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, providing optimal nourishment for growing babies. Moreover, breast milk enhances the baby's immune system through the presence of vital antibodies and immune factors, actively safeguarding them against infections and illnesses, and promoting overall health and well-being.

2. Lower the risk of chronic illness: Babies who are breastfed have a lower risk of growing up with chronic illnesses like obesity, type 1 diabetes, asthma, and some childhood cancers.

3. Protection from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS): Breastfeeding adds another layer of defence for the infant by being associated with a lower risk of SIDS.

4. Development and growth of the child: Breastfeeding has been linked to better outcomes for growth and development, including improved brain and cognitive function.

Benefits for mothers

1. Help in postpartum recovery: Breastfeeding promotes faster uterine contractions after delivery, which lessens postpartum bleeding and speeds up the mother's recovery. This process is aided by the hormone oxytocin, which rises during pregnancy. The "love hormone", oxytocin, which is released during breastfeeding encourages feelings of relaxation and bonding between the mother and child.

2. Lower chance of postpartum depression: Postpartum depression (PPD) is a common concern that may arise shortly after childbirth in mothers. However, breastfeeding has been found helpful in coping with postpartum depression. Breastfeeding aids in the regulation of hormonal fluctuations and fosters a stronger bond between the mother and her baby. It enhances mental well-being and holds the potential to reduce the risk of postpartum depression.

3. Protection from diseases: Breastfeeding women are less likely to develop - high blood pressure, arthritis, high blood fat, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

4. Helps as contraception: Breastfeeding can act as a contraceptive method, called the lactational amenorrhea method (LAM). Exclusive breastfeeding, with no supplementary feedings and frequent nursing, can temporarily suppress ovulation and delay the return of menstrual cycles. However, its effectiveness depends on factors like breastfeeding frequency, the baby's age, and the mother's menstrual cycle patterns.

5. Emotional fulfilment and bonding: Breastfeeding is a deeply intimate experience that goes beyond the mere act of nourishment. It establishes a profound emotional connection between the mother and her child, creating a unique and special bond.

(Inputs by Dr Naveen Prakash Gupta, Neonatologist, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE